But Skate Kitchen is not a documentary. While the majority of the cast are not professional actors, you'll recognize Elizabeth Rodriguez (who plays Camille's mom) from Orange is the New Black. Jaden Smith plays Camille's love interest. But the names of the real skaters have been changed and the plot is fictional. Director Moselle worked with the cast on improving and developing the script before they even started filming. All of the skating is real — even Smith's. He was cast because Moselle asked the girls if they knew any actors who skated, and Vindberg had met Smith on Instagram prior to filming.