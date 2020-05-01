The film follows a teenager named Camille who lives on Long Island and finds refuge from her overbearing mother and unsatisfactory home life in a group of girls who skateboard and call themselves "Skate Kitchen" in Manhattan and the outer Boroughs. (The name is a way of reclaiming sexist jokes they'd get in YouTube comments about "where women belong.") Like other YA stories, it follows the ups and downs of their friendship. If you don't have a Hulu subscription, you can also stream Skate Kitchen by renting it from Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, or whatever you prefer.