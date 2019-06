The 10 Things I Hate About You Writers Reflect On The Film's Feminist Legacy

KS: "We wrote the script long distance. We finished writing it, but no one was that keen to pursue it as a script, but we were undaunted. We were like, ‘We’re going to write something else together. Let’s write a teen movie.’ So we sought out to find this perfect teen idea, and once we landed on Taming of the Shrew, we went to Mexico where Karen had a timeshare, and we spent a week outlining the script on the beach. We went back to our respective states and wrote the script long distance. It was before internet [was a big thing] so we were like mailing each other pages and faxing each other scenes. It was very low tech!"