Netflix's take on the classic play Cyrano de Bergerac differs greatly from the tragic ending of Edmond Rostand's work, in which the "ugly" Cyrano dies just moments after revealing to his great love, Roxane, that he has been the one behind the words spoken by the handsome-but-dim Christian. In Netflix's Sierra Burgess Is A Loser, the smart, funny, if not particularly "cool" titular character wins — not just the heart of love interest Jamey (played by the internet's boyfriend Noah Centineo) but also a powerful friendship with Kristine Froseth's "mean girl" Veronica, with whom she swaps identities in order to continue a phone-only relationship with Jamey.