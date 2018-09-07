Sierra doesn't actually change to order to start a real relationship with Jamey. In fact, the thing really hindering the relationship from moving forward is the fact that Sierra isn't being her true self. It's Sierra's quick wit and thoughtfulness that makes Jamey swoon — even if it is over the phone, with him assuming it's Veronica on the other end of the line. When Jamey finally meets Sierra in person, he's still enamored... just less-than-happy that she felt the need to hide.