Reminder: You Have To Ask Consent For A Kiss

Yet, I can forgive all of those terrible behaviors, because the film makes it clear that Sierra is making bad choices and will have to redeem herself. But the most egregious moment is one we're supposed to laugh off: Sierra convinces Veronica to go on an IRL date with Jamey, and then stalks them the whole time. As Sierra is laying underneath a car listening to everything they say, Jamey leans in to kiss Veronica. She pulls away at first, but then tells him to keep his eyes closed while Sierra comes out from her hiding place and kisses him instead. We're clearly supposed to think this moment is both cute and funny. Except it's not funny or cute, because Jamey never said he wanted to kiss Sierra . By making him cover his eyes, both Sierra and Veronica take away Jamey's ability to choose what he wanted to do with his body, and then they're never even held accountable. Instead, there's another "cute" moment at the end of the movie when Jamey and Sierra kiss each other for real and he says, "Have we done that before?"