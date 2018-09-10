Reminder: You Have To Ask Consent For A Kiss

Now, we wouldn't necessarily call the kiss sexual assault, but it was a violation of Jamey's body and choice. Consent is necessary for more than just sex; it's important to get consent for every part of an intimate encounter, including a kiss. "Consent is an essential part of a healthy, empowered sex life and means that you and your partner agree to do something sexual — whether it’s kissing, touching, oral sex, vaginal sex, or anal sex. Before doing any of those things, it needs to be totally clear that both people involved want it, know what’s going to happen, and feel good about it," Bennett says. Jamey clearly didn't know what was going to happen — that's the point of the "joke" — so the kiss could never have been consensual.