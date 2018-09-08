We can’t get enough of the internet’s new boyfriend, Noah Centineo, and according to Sierra Burgess Is A Loser star Shannon Purser, the hype is well deserved.
Not only does he tweet things we wish our crushes would text us, but his Netflix teen rom-com castmates from both Sierra Burgess and his breakout film To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before couldn’t say enough positive things about the actor, Purser included. According to a recent interview with Vogue, not only was he a charming and sweet scene partner, but he would drive Purser home after shooting. As if we needed another reason to stan Centineo. So, who better to have your first on-screen kiss with than everyone’s favorite leading guy?
“It was good. It was great. I can’t complain,” Purser said to Vogue of her filming first. “I definitely had a lot of anxiety just because kissing is weird enough as it is, but to do it in front of 30 strangers was something else entirely. I don’t know if I can even say this because I might spoil it, but the scene before the homecoming, that was the first kiss that we shot.” Purser went on to describe how director Ian Samuels built up suspense and anticipation for the scene by keeping her and Centineo apart until right before. “I was very nervous, and I think that was actually very helpful because Sierra is also very nervous in that moment,” Purser added.
This behind-the-scenes story makes me love Sierra Burgess Is A Loser even more. I might like a movie when I first see it, but hearing cute on-set stories like this one, discovering something that contributed to the scene, or that my favorite musicians were involved in the soundtrack, makes me fall in love with a movie.
Clearly, Samuels’ direction paid off, because we could feel every single butterfly in that pre-homecoming kiss.
