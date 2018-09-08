Sierra Burgess Is A Loser hit Netflix yesterday and while we were heartwarmed by its updated take on the teen film tropes of female friendship and the quick turnaround for more meme-able Noah Centineo content, our biggest takeaway was: where can I stream the song “Sunflower?”
Burgess (Shannon Purser) poetically sums up her insecurities and desire to be wanted as she is in a vulnerable, piano-driven song that made me rewatch the scene just so I could listen to it again. Singing “Sunflower”, Burgess is her truest and most honest self and it’s captivating.
The song is so catchy that it’s no surprise the songwriters already have numerous pop hits on the radio. Troye Sivan and Allie X are both credited with co-writing Burgess’s confessional ballad. The two have written together before on Sivan’s debut album Blue Neighbourhood as well as his newly released second album Bloom, and have also toured together. Clearly, when they come together, the result is beautifully crafted pop perfection. Sivan’s singles “My My My” and “Dance To This” with Ariana Grande dominated the pop charts this year, but you might also know him from his song “Strawberries & Cigarettes” from the Love, Simon soundtrack. If Burgess’s inner thoughts and feelings were narrated through song, it would be the voice of Allie X. Her songs are sprinkled throughout the movie’s soundtrack.
Advertisement
Sung by Purser herself, “Sunflower” is a standout moment in the latest addition to Netflix’s light but meaningful teen film genre. "I think it is a very horrible moment for here where she's addressing these insecurities that she's pushed down or tried to ignore," Purser told Insider. "I think a lot of us have moments like that where we have to open up about things that are difficult for us."
Now, to the moment you’ve been scrolling for: “Sunflower” is streamable on Spotify. In fact, the whole soundtrack is available. So if you made plans this weekend and feel torn between keeping them or rescheduling so you can watch Sierra Burgess Is A Loser again, now you can have the best of both worlds and listen to “Sunflower” en route.
Advertisement