Why Shannon Purser's New Netflix Movie Will Feel So Familiar

Whether or not you read the 1897 text in high school, you know the general plot — the Cyrano story has been used over and over again in pop culture. The 1987 film Roxanne starred Steve Martin as a version of Cyrano, complete with a prosthetic nose. The sitcom Boy Meets World borrowed the plot for its season 2 episode "Cyrano." The 2012 Disney Channel movie Let It Shine tells a similar story, with a shy musician handing over his love raps to his BFF so that his friend can earn the affection of their shared dream girl.