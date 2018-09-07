Netflix’s latest bid for young adult hearts, Shannon Purser-starring teen rom-com Sierra Burgess Is A Loser, is fine. The movie doesn’t exactly have the heart-string pulling buoyancy of August's instant classic To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, but at least it has the internet’s new Tweet-flirting bae, the fabulous Noah Centineo.
In Centineo’s second turn as a Netflix leading man in less than a month, he plays Jamey, a dreamy high school football player without any of the toxic masculinity usually associated with pop culture athletes (remember the monsters of 13 Reasons Why?). Instead, Jamey is emotional, nervous around his crush, and a fantastic big brother. He’s also a far cry from the cinematic perfection that is everyone’s favorite Jeep-driving big man on campus and Centineo's most famous character to date, Peter Kavinsky.
Advertisement
Yet, Peter Kavinsky and Jamey No Last Name share one thing in common, other than the fact they’re both played by the same ascendant 22-year-old: a love of saying “Woah.”
Peter Kavinsky famously loves saying “woah.” Nearly getting hit by a car? Woahwoahwoah. Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) is mad at him? Woahwoahwoah. Lara Jean Covey is avoiding spilling her feelings? Woahwoahwoah.
While Jamey, who is essentially catfished by Purser’s Sierra Burgess in a Cyrano de Bergerac situation, cannot fill a two-minute video with endless “woahs,” he does drop Peter Kavinsky’s unofficial motto twice in Sierra Burgess. The first time arrives a little bit after the 37-minute mark during Jamey and Sierra’s first conversation, where the quarterback believes he is speaking to high school queen bee Veronica (Kristine Froseth). Jamey notes “Veronica’s” voice sounds “more fuller” than when he first met her; “Veronica” asks if Jamey is calling her voice fat.
And, release the woahs! “No. Nononononono,” he responds. “Woah. Woah. Woah. Woah.” The surprise woahs were such a shock the first time this writer heard them that she rewound her screener to confirm she wasn’t imagining Peter Kavinsky-like things.
If Jamey and Peter Kavinsky had a conversation pic.twitter.com/Z9FkHzw2Js— Netflix US (@netflix) September 10, 2018
Later, when the real Veronica goes on a date with Jamey, the pair ends their time together by hanging out next to Jamey’s Jeep (Yes, Jamey, like the beloved Peter Kavinsky, drives a Jeep, this time on comically tall tires). As the camera slides towards the couple, we hear a single string of words out of Jamey’s mouth: “Woahwoahwoahwoahwoah.” It is unclear what the jovial woahs were in response to, but we can assume it was jarring.
Advertisement
Jamey loves woahs! Peter Kavinsky loves woahs! And, with Centineo already scheduled to be in another fraudulent fictional relationship with his next film, The Stand-In, co-starring Riverdale's Camila Mendes, we can expect his next character, Brooks Rattigan, will also love woahs. In the immortal words of Joey Lawrence: Woah.
Looking for more theories, recaps, and insider info on all things TV? Join our Facebook group, Binge Club. The community is a space for you to share articles, discuss last night’s episode of your favorite show, or ask questions! Join here.
Related Video:
Advertisement