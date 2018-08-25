The romantic comedy is alive and well, friends — but what’s going down behind the scenes is just as freaking cute, if you can believe it.
To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before debuted on Netflix a week ago, but exciting new stories about the production keep cropping up every day. The latest headline to sweep the internet off its feet is an Entertainment Tonight interview with director Susan Johnson, who gave us the backstory of one of the film’s sweetest little details.
In the movie, leading lady Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor, in a star-making turn) falls into a fake relationship with classmate Peter Kavinsky (a wholesome heartthrob played to Mark Ruffalo-ian precision by The Fosters’ Noah Centineo). As the line between fake romance and real feelings predictably begins to blur, a telling sign of what’s to come is on Lara Jean’s phone lock screen: a photo of her curled up next to Peter, his arm wrapped around her, as the two nap on a couch. (It’s...extremely adorable.)
Advertisement
“I don’t think this will blow any magic in telling you what happened with that. That was actually one of our crew members who took that photo,” Johnson told ET. “The two of them were in the green room on set at the high school location, in the area where we put the actors. They actually were sleeping on the couch in that room like that, so we just stood over them and took that picture and it’s so friggin’ cute. So yeah, we just borrowed it from our crew member.”
The cast already appears to be pretty tight-knit, and not adverse to some off-screen shenanigans — take, for example, the behind the scenes videos of them recreating iconic rom-com scenes, and just try not to melt.
Johnson reaffirmed that in her ET interview, dispelling rumors of the lock screen photo being from a stray deleted scene: “I could make something up,” she said, “but I actually think it’s cute that they hang out like that.”
Advertisement