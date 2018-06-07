The Fosters could go on forever, just pouring out characters and storylines that exemplify the world’s ills, and I’d like to think there’s a universe where it does. The final series finale — the last of three parts which easily could have been one more concise part, grumble grumble — feels like more of a launching point than an ending. It ends at the Adams-Fosters’ home, the place where it all began. The home, as foreshadowed in the previous episodes, is on the market. Lena needs to live in another district in order to run for assembly, so it’s bye-bye house and bye-bye Fosters. All the members of the Adams-Foster family are, for the most part, at ease. Mariana is headed to San Francisco, Callie is headed to Los Angeles, Brandon is scoring movies, Jesus is going to Europe (with Mariana), and Jude is going back to school, where he’ll communicate more frequently when he’s overwhelmed.