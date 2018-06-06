Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Are Instagram Official Again

"Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend," Malik wrote on Twitter. "She has such an incredible soul. I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all." Hadid released her own statement, saying, "I want nothing but the best for [Zayn] and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for...As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be."