Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Confirm Their Split After Two Years Together

Grab a box of tissues and a gallon of ice cream, everyone. It's time to mourn the loss of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's romance.
"Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend," he tweeted to his 26.8 million followers. "She has such an incredible soul. I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all."
Shortly after, Hadid shared her own statement, saying that "there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years."
"I'm forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared," she added. "I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be."
Sadly, this means no more joint Vogue covers, no more wondering if he did or didn't tattoo Gigi's eyes on his chest, no more cute nicknames, and no more romantic evenings spent cooking together.
Or, does it? What did Hadid mean by "whatever's meant to be will always be"? Is there hope for love after all? We can't let our hearts latch onto that prospect yet; it's just too painful.
While this news came as a shock for many, some have been piecing together the clues for weeks. For starters, the last time Hadid posted anything about her relationship on Instagram was in January. (Don't click on the link if you can't handle her gushing over Malik's accomplishments.)
People noticed that Malik, too, had some suspicious Instagram activity, including unfollowing both Hadid and her mother, Yolanda. Now, he only follows 29 accounts, most of which are fan accounts devoted to his image and music. Hey, we'd need the confidence boost, too, if we'd just gone through a breakup with a Victoria's Secret model.
Though we don't know what the future holds, hopefully Hadid and Malik — and all of us, really — will find a way to heal.
