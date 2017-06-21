We can imagine that dating someone like Zayn Malik comes with some major perks. For one, he could serenade you with love ballads from his One Direction days, and now that he's added fashion designer to his resume, you'd probably also be able to score some free items from his new Versace collection. Though we're certain those aren't the reasons Gigi Hadid has been with Malik for over a year, it turns out they aren't his only creative pursuits that Hadid gets to benefit from. In a recent interview with Evening Standard, Malik shared that he loves to cook for Gigi and his favorite dish is quite impressive.
While being interviewed about his recent collaboration with Versace, Malik also talked to Evening Standard about what its like dealing with fame. He admitted that it helps to be in a relationship with someone who grew up around it and is well-versed in how to handle the pressure. Though he and Hadid are both incredibly famous, Malik says he doesn't have any interest in being labeled a "power couple." He explained, "I’m with her because I like her and I hope she’s with me because she likes me. When we come home, we don’t really talk about that s**t. We just spend time together as a normal couple, cook food, watch TV, have a laugh." As for what kinds of foods they enjoy while doing "normal couple" things, Malik says he's all about the pies.
Zayn has his favorite savory pie recipe down. He told Evening Standard, "I cook a mean chicken and sweetcorn pie, with Alfredo sauce." As if that didn't already sound incredibly delicious, the singer made it even more enticing by sharing that he make his own pastry. Gigi Hadid, you are one lucky woman.
