While being interviewed about his recent collaboration with Versace, Malik also talked to Evening Standard about what its like dealing with fame. He admitted that it helps to be in a relationship with someone who grew up around it and is well-versed in how to handle the pressure. Though he and Hadid are both incredibly famous, Malik says he doesn't have any interest in being labeled a "power couple." He explained, "I’m with her because I like her and I hope she’s with me because she likes me. When we come home, we don’t really talk about that s**t. We just spend time together as a normal couple, cook food, watch TV, have a laugh." As for what kinds of foods they enjoy while doing "normal couple" things, Malik says he's all about the pies.