Zayn's Collection For Versus Versace Is Finally Here

First announced back in October 2016, Zayn Malik's capsule collection for Versus Versace has finally landed. The sporty offering, designed by the former One Direction member-turned-solo star, is comprised of both men’s and womenswear, and includes hoodies with the Versus graphic logo, jeans with lateral lace-up details, sporty slip dresses, and bombers, all in Malik's preferred color palette of khaki green, black, and white, with splashes of red.
A reasonably casual dresser (certainly in comparison to former bandmate Harry Styles, who has embraced the world of high-fashion, frequently wearing brands like Gucci), why has the 24-year-old now turned his hand to design? It was actually girlfriend Gigi Hadid who introduced Malik to designer Donatella Versace. In an interview with The New York Times, Versace reflected on the first time she met the singer, admitting that she "was not exactly a fan of that band. But then I met him again when he started to date Gigi, who I work with all the time. And he impressed me very much— he was so mature, so thoughtful, treated her like such a gentleman. They are very nice young people, a lovely couple, in fact. And then he told me how much he loved fashion. It was then I knew he was the right face for what I had in mind."
In March, Malik starred in the spring 2017 campaign for Versus alongside Adwoa Aboah, photographed by Gigi, creating buzz for his upcoming collaboration. And on Saturday, the "Pillow Talk" finally revealed some teaser images from his own Versus Versace line, featuring himself and Bella Hadid, his girlfriend's sister, modeling the collection. Both were seen wearing athleisure-inspired outfits, with Hadid in a purple bomber jacket, logo-ed bra top, and perforated heels, and Malik in a khaki parka coat, distressed jeans, and a black top.
"When I was a kid growing up in Bradford, England, wearing knock-off Versace, I never thought that one day I would actually be designing my own collection," Malik said in a press release. "Thanks so much to Donatella Versace for allowing me to do the coolest thing ever." Versace herself added: "When I see this collection, I see Zayn. His attitude, his energy and his individuality are in every single piece. I am so proud of what we have achieved together. The campaign defines everything I love about the new generation today."
Malik follows in the footsteps of designers Anthony Vaccarello and Christopher Kane, both of whom previously designed for Versus Versace. And while he doesn't come from a design-specific background, with Versace and both Hadid sisters on his side, it's sure to be a success regardless.
"Many celebrities do clothing lines that just aren’t relevant," Versace told The New York Times, in the understatement of the century, but "this one? It will be. He’s smart to do it with me."
Smart indeed — and it looks like we don't have to wait to long to shop the collaboration, either. Click on to see (and buy!) Zayn x Versus in full.