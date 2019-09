Zayn's Collection For Versus Versace Is Finally Here

A reasonably casual dresser (certainly in comparison to former bandmate Harry Styles, who has embraced the world of high-fashion, frequently wearing brands like Gucci ), why has the 24-year-old now turned his hand to design? It was actually girlfriend Gigi Hadid who introduced Malik to designer Donatella Versace. In an interview with The New York Times, Versace reflected on the first time she met the singer, admitting that she "was not exactly a fan of that band. But then I met him again when he started to date Gigi, who I work with all the time. And he impressed me very much— he was so mature, so thoughtful, treated her like such a gentleman. They are very nice young people, a lovely couple, in fact. And then he told me how much he loved fashion. It was then I knew he was the right face for what I had in mind."