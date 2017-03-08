That Gigi Hadid/Zayn Malik Versace Shoot Is As Envy-Inducing As Expected

We thought the Instagram teaser was good — but, no, the final Versace campaign starring Zayn Mailk, shot by girlfriend Gigi Hadid, is even better than anticipated. Set at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, the 24-year-old musician and model Adwoa Aboah lounge about ever so casually in Versus Versace spring '17.
"The Versus campaign captures everything that is special about Zayn, Gigi and Adwoa," Donatella Versace said in a statement. "They are young people who define the mood of their generation with their honesty, energy and their love."
Plus, this is only the beginning of their collaboration: Zayn will be designing a collection for the brand, which is expected to drop in June. In the meantime, we'll be swooning at these campaign images, wishing we could insert ourselves into that narrative.
This story was originally published on March 4, 2017.
It’s almost too perfect if you think about it.
One of the most photographed couples, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, has been tapped for the newest Versus campaign.
Instead of being the focus in front of the camera, as she usually is, Hadid assumes the role of a stern observer. On Instagram, luxury brand Versus shared a VHS-quality video featuring the couple, along with model Adwoa Aboah. In the brief 10-second clip, Gigi is seen filming boyfriend Malik and Aboah with her phone around a small dimly lit apartment. So her character here is: your one friend who has to snap or IG story every damn thing that happens all night. Aboah does a little shoulder shimmy in a metallic getup, while Malik removes his coat and shuffles off to a corner to brood and just be his usual hot self. It’s high art guys. Gigi concentrates on the two in a loose white top.
We’re curious to see what comes next. Will the trio engage in a mini house party while Hadid captures it all on film? Will they have a sleepover replete with silk Versus pajamas and co-ed shenanigans? Will Malik ever leave the corner? So many questions.
Last year Malik was anointed by Donatella Versace as creative director of the brand — a younger, cooler Versace if you will — after Anthony Vaccarello’s exit.
“Versus is the rock and roll soul of the Versace family and has always been associated with music,” Versace said during an interview with the New York Times during London Fashion Week. “Everyone from the Foo Fighters to Lenny Kravitz has played at the shows, and it is all about rebellion. For me, Zayn was the perfect fit.”
Versace liked Malik’s “quiet, mysterious demeanor.” So did Gigi, right?