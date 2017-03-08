That Gigi Hadid/Zayn Malik Versace Shoot Is As Envy-Inducing As Expected

Instead of being the focus in front of the camera, as she usually is, Hadid assumes the role of a stern observer. On Instagram, luxury brand Versus shared a VHS-quality video featuring the couple, along with model Adwoa Aboah. In the brief 10-second clip, Gigi is seen filming boyfriend Malik and Aboah with her phone around a small dimly lit apartment. So her character here is: your one friend who has to snap or IG story every damn thing that happens all night. Aboah does a little shoulder shimmy in a metallic getup, while Malik removes his coat and shuffles off to a corner to brood and just be his usual hot self. It’s high art guys. Gigi concentrates on the two in a loose white top.