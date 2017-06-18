Could this be the clothing drop we've been waiting months for? We've known for a while that Zayn Malik was going to be designing his own line in partnership with Versace Versus, the casual contemporary (read: slightly more affordable, but still hella expensive) arm of the Versace brand called Zayn X Versus. And now, the "Pillow Talk" singer has revealed some teaser images of the upcoming line.
We get just two photos, but these images tell us a lot. First off, we can tell that the line won't follow the colourful, printed looks of ex-Versus designer Christopher Kane. Zayn X Versus is stark with muted tones. An appearance by his bae's sister Bella Hadid confirms that the line will also include womenswear.
They both appear to be wearing riffs on sportswear: she's got on a bra and nylon joggers, he's wearing a parka, distressed jeans, and what looks like a sweater with a geometric design. Both looks are highly minimal, with the only notable embellishment being the logo blasts on Hadid's look. She's also wearing a killer pair of heels that are no doubt classic Versace.
Malik follows in the footsteps of Anthony Vaccarello's departure from Versace Versus, who's now creative director at Yves Saint Laurent. While Zayn doesn't come from a design background, he has plenty of help in the form of designing powerhouse Donatella Versace, whom he met through his girlfriend Gigi Hadid.
"Many celebrities do clothing lines that just aren’t relevant," Versace told the New York Times, in the understatement of the century, but "this one? It will be. He’s smart to do it with me."
Smart indeed — and it looks like we don't have to wait to long to see their collab: according to his Twitter, it drops on Monday, June 19th.
