Gigi Posted The Sexiest Selfie With Zayn — But Did She Delete It?

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been all about that low-key love life lately. Unlike other celeb couples, they're not flaunting their affection on red carpets or heading to the club together. Instead, they show their amour via very specific fashion choices and high-fashion ad campaigns. But because plenty of folks were accusing them of being boring — hey, we're sure Hadid and Malik can make Netflix sessions plenty exciting — Hadid decided to show that the pair does more than just chill.
This morning, Hadid posted a steamy pic to her Instagram story. It's since mysteriously disappeared, but Teen Vogue and Cosmo were able to snag the shot. In the ephemeral photo, we can see what's clearly some chic bedhead — on both Hadid and Malik. And it doesn't look like fake fashion bedhead to us; it seems like the sexy kind that often shows up after a tussle in the sheets. We're not sure if Malik had those shades on while the two were doing whatever they were doing, but we're into selfie props, so we'll let it slide. As for Gigi? Let's just say she didn't have any props at all — save for a strategically placed bedsheet.
While Hadid is no stranger to baring it all for her fashion shoots, she decided to ax the image from her Instagram story for some reason. But is this any steamier than the couple's on-camera antics? The two got pretty hot and heavy for Malik's "Pillowtalk" music video. In comparison, the shot here looks almost tame. In fact, the photo posted just a day after Malik took home the iHeartRadio award for Best Music Video of the Year (but not really) — maybe this was the couple's way of celebrating that big win?
That's not their only reason for celebration, either: Gigi just landed the cover of Vogue Arabia's inaugural issue this week. Hey ZiGi, you do you and fête these milestones however you want.
