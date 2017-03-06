Zayn & Gigi Hadid Post Video After iHeartRadio Win

It's not enough that the pop star and supermodel, who have been dating since the fall of 2015, are now collaborating on their own Versus fashion campaign. They're also celebrating a major victory for the music video that pretty much marked their public debut as a couple.
Though he lost out on the title of Best New Pop Artist to The Chainsmokers at last night's iHeartRadio Music Awards, Zayn's "Pillowtalk" took home Best Music Video at the awards show, beating out the likes of Beyoncé for "Formation," Justin Timberlake for "Can't Stop The Feeling," and Rihanna and Drake for "Work." The sultry video, first released in January 2016, sees Zayn and Hadid making out while he sings about sex. Alas, neither of them were on hand to accept the award in person, as they've been in Paris on important fashion business.
Instead, they posted a video thanking fans for their support.
"Hello to everyone at iHeart," the British singer said. "I'm currently in Paris. Sorry I can't be there. A little birdie told me that I've actually won an award, so thank you very much. I'm very honored. To everyone that voted, thank you very much. It means a lot. And my costar is actually sat right next to me here. She's going to say hello as well."
That would be Hadid, who first reached out to caress her musician boyfriend's face before turning to the camera.
"Hello, guys," she told viewers. 'Thanks so much."
Hadid then blew a kiss at the camera while Zayn puckered up. And that, friends, is the closest any of us will get to a Zigi threesome.
Zayn's most recent music video, incidentally, is "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," which costars Hadid's close pal Taylor Swift. Maybe they'll make it a repeat next year?
