Not everyone feels that the cover is appropriative, however. Supporters see the photos as a positive sign of inclusivity and diversity in and outside of the fashion industry: Hadid's way to use her platform to spread a message of tolerance. And while Hadid is not Muslim, she has at least some connection to — and has previously allied herself with — the surrounding culture. As she wrote on Instagram: "I hope that this magazine will show another layer of the fashion industry's desire to continue to accept, celebrate, and incorporate all people & customs and make everyone feel like they have fashion images and moments they can relate to... & learn and grow in doing so."