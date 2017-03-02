Gigi Hadid: Half-Palestinian but not Muslim.— CHANEL (@chaneltherapper) March 2, 2017
Vogue: Lets make Gigi Hadid wear a hijab because she's half- Palestinian so it's justified. pic.twitter.com/z1MdoAlNmp
CAN GIGI HADID STOP WEARING HIJAB AS A FASHION STATEMENT !!!! MUSLIM WOMEN ARE SHAMED FOR IT YET SHE CAN PARADE AROUND ON THE COVER OF VOGUE pic.twitter.com/g2s7bD0ZmN— NUHAA (@nuhaasoeker) March 2, 2017
DOES GIGI HADID REALLY THINK SHE CAN WALTZ AROUND WEARING A HIJAB FOR A COVER WHILE COUNTLESS MUSLIM WOMEN ARE SHAMED FOR IT EVERY DAY ???— ㅤ (@pettymish) March 2, 2017
Gigi Hadid wearing a hijab is probably the stupidest thing Vogue could have done. They clearly don't understand Arabs— Khawaja Talha (@KhawajaTalha) March 2, 2017
i've never seen anything uglier than gigi hadid posing for vogue arabia in a hijab without actually being muslim— paulina // 31 (@xpaubynature) March 2, 2017
look can gigi hadid not wear a fucking hijab? why not hire an islamic model, @voguemagazine?? this is a call out post. im done w your shit.— rhi? (@Nannon2201) March 2, 2017
ah yes , gigi hadid wears a hijab, it's fashion and vogue but when everyday muslim women wear it, its terrorism and oppression :)) https://t.co/QFv8ZEx3VH— Louis ? (@louiselegance) March 2, 2017