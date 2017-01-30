Victoria's Secret Angels and renowned supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid just entered the political conversation. This weekend, when people around the nation mobilized to protest Donald Trump's controversial "immigrant ban," the Hadid sisters followed suit. As People reports, the sisters marched yesterday in New York City in a rally that began at Battery Park. Bella, 20, held a sign that read, "We are all Hindus, Buddhists, Muslims, Atheists, Christians, Jews." The letters of the word "human" are highlighted vertically in the poster. Gigi, 21, marched alongside — their mother, Yolanda Hadid, was also in attendance. All three shared a photo of the experience on Instagram. Yolanda posted a black-and-white photo of her daughters with the caption: "That's right, we are one..... Open to all religion, all races and all countries #America #LoveTrumpsHate #WeAreHuman." Both Bella and Gigi's photos lacked a caption — not that they needed them. The sign, visible in the posts, says it all. Like many American families, the Hadids are an amalgam of foreign heritage. Yolanda Hadid was born in the Netherlands. The patriarch of this powerful crew is Mohamed Hadid, a Jordanian-American real estate developer born in Palestine. Both Mohamed Hadid and Gigi Hadid's famous boyfriend Zayn Malik are Muslim. So the issue hits close to home for the whole family. Trump's executive order, which temporarily bans refugees entering the U.S. from certain counties, appears to target Muslim populations. (In a written statement yesterday, the president claimed, "To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting.") This appears to be the first time the sisters advertised their presence at a political rally. Gigi Hadid tweeted in support of last weekend's Women's March, but did not post on Instagram any proof that she attended. Her mother tossed a reference to sisterhood on her feed, but did not directly reference the march. Bella didn't mention the Women's March at all. But a week later, the Hadids have made their feelings clear as the movement to resist continues to gather steam. See the posts, below.
Advertisement
Advertisement