Gigi & Zayn Got Their Moms Together For A Special Celebration

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are as close as can be these days, as their gushing Instagrams of each other keep showing us (and showing us, and showing us). But this time, it's Gigi's and Zayn's moms who showed off their sweet family bond while celebrating the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Adha together on Friday.
"Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating," Yolanda Hadid captioned a photo of herself, Gigi, Zayn, and his mother, Trisha Malik. Trisha posted the same photo, writing, "Eid Mubarak to everyone... #BlessedDay."
Eid Mubarak is the traditional greeting that means "blessed celebration." Eid-al-Adha, which took place on Thursday and Friday, is one of the holiest days in the Muslim calendar.
Eid-al-Adha honors the story in the Quran of when God asked Abraham to sacrifice his son Ishmael (as opposed to Isaac in the Old Testament). At the last minute, God gave him a ram to sacrifice instead, which is why Muslims celebrate by sacrificing animals such as goats, cows, or sheep. Traditionally, they give a portion of the animal to charity and reserve only some of it for their own family.
Gigi, whose father Mohamed is of Palestinian descent, has never spoken publicly about her religion, though she has protested Trump's immigration ban and modeled in hijabs, drawing some criticism for adopting her father's faith when it suited her. Sister Bella Hadid told Porter magazine in April, "I am proud to be a Muslim."
Zayn, who is half-Pakistani, has been clearer about his cultural identity and faith. "I take a great sense of pride — and responsibility — in knowing that I am the first of my kind, from my background," the singer told the London Evening Standard in June. "I’m not currently practicing but I was raised in the Islamic faith, so it will always be with me, and I identify a lot with the culture. But I’m just me. I don’t want to be defined by my religion or my cultural background."
