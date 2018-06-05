John Cena, “A Little Older,” Wants Kids Now

Good news: John Cena wants kids! This comes after Cena dramatically broke up with Nikki Bella weeks before their wedding. They later slurped back together, as couples in 2018 are wont to do. (Sofia Richie and Scott Disick, we're looking at you!)
"Of course I would love to be a dad," he told reporters on Sunday, as per E! Online. He didn't used to want kids — in fact, that was a sticking point with Bella.
He added for clarity, "By the way, that's an about-face for me and I realize very much that I have been steadfast in saying that I don't want children." Yeah! Actually, in an episode of Total Bellas that aired last week, Bella confronted Cena about this. Following her tearful admission that she wants to be a mom, Cena replied, "I even told you so many times that this would happen. I'm not sure we should go through with this." They ended their engagement on the reality show, but the episode only aired last week. (The breakup made news in April.)
Hence why they called off the wedding.
Now, though, Cena is "a little older" and interested in kids. "Now I am realizing that there is life and life exists and it's beautiful and I think part of that is being a parent, so we'll see," he said Sunday.
Awful convenient for him to make this admission right around the time he and Bella got back together. Their whole breakup feels very tidy: Boy doesn't want kids, so wedding is called off. Boy then can't keep his hands off girl. Later, boy tells The Today Show that he wants "a family" with girl. Then, girl and boy reunite. And the whole thing unfolds on the reality show Total Bellas. And, yes, I'm watching every episode!
