John Cena & Nikki Bella's Relationship Status Just Got Very Complicated

Just when you settled into the heartbreak that is John Cena and Nikki Bella calling off their wedding, the Blockers actor has thrown another curveball. He appeared on the Today Show and got surprisingly candid about the breakup, and flat-out said that he didn't want to break up at all and hoped that they would get back together.
"After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple. While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."
On Monday, however, Cena threw privacy out the window and laid out all his feelings.
"I still love Nicole, I still would love to marry Nicole, I still would love to have a family with Nicole," he said on the show. "There was an unfortunate set of circumstances where our relationship ended. There’s been a lot of speculation recently about me being seen in public, and everyone’s been like, 'Oh John Cena’s enjoying the single life.' No, I was supposed to be married and have a honeymoon over these two weeks. I am in my house alone surrounded by these emotionally strong memories."
This only makes their break up all the more confusing, but maybe that's the point. To get answers, we'll have to tune in to Bella's new show, Total Bellas, premiering this Friday. The whole split was captured on camera.
"I have to say it's going to be definitely very hard to relive and it's hard to document it, but at the same time, the Bella Army has been on this incredible journey with John and I and you know all the viewers at E! and I feel like I would be cheating them if I was to take away all that footage because it's real life," Bella told E! News. "We go through these ups and downs and we wedding plan—we could be on cloud nine, but then sometimes it makes you just face a lot of things that are going on in your life and you truly see that this season."
