John Cena & Nikki Bella Revealed The End Of Their Relationship On Reality TV

A power couple of the wrestling ring is no more... and, apparently, fans will see exactly how that happened.
According to TMZ, John Cena and Nikki Bella have split, just weeks before they were set to marry on May 5. Now, according to Nikki's twin sister Brie Bella's interview with People, fans will be able to see the difficult conversations that led to the end of Nikki and Cena's relationship. The reason? They were documented for E! reality series Total Bellas.
Cena proposed to Nikki inside the ring after winning a WrestleMania 33 match in April of 2017. Nikki's reality show Total Bellas, a spin-off of Total Divas, prominently featured the Blockers star and the WWE performer's romance and road to the wedding.
Brie explained that her sister was very open with her fans, and even allowed the reality TV cameras to document conversations that may not be the most pleasant to revisit.
"I have to give a lot of credit to John and Nicole," Brie explained to People. "They really opened up their lives and they really wanted to close the curtain and be like this is it, we’re done. My sister is really great with her fans in a way where she lets them connect with her. She lets them like go, ‘My life isn’t perfect and isn’t easy’ and lets them see the playbook of her life."
After the news of their split was announced, Cena and Nikki released a statement about their breakup:
"While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another," the former couple said in a statement. "We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."
Any questions fans have about the split may be ultimately answered on television.
