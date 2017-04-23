John Cena & Nikki Bella Celebrated This Milestone In The Nude

If you've always wanted to see John Cena naked (I know I have), now you can. The WWE star stripped down to his birthday suit alongside his fiancée, fellow WWE wrestler Nikki Bella, to celebrate her milestone of 500,000 YouTube subscribers.
"We got half a million subscribers!" Bella says in the video posted to The Bella Twins' YouTube page. "So, we are ready to give all of us to all of you." The couple, who got engaged earlier this month in an epic proposal in the WWE ring, banter back and forth before finally disrobing. Cena played the role of the reluctant partner, saying, "I still don't think this is a good idea," while Bella encouraged him with a (very loving), "Just shut. Up. And take your clothes off."
Cena, 39, and Bella, 33, have been dating for over four years. In a plotline that often dominated her E! shows Total Divas and Total Bellas, Bella repeatedly defended her relationship with Cena to her family — along with her desire to respect Cena's wishes not to get married. Which is why, when Cena dropped to one knee after their Wrestlemania 33 match a few weeks ago, fans were utterly shocked. The sparkler he presented Bella with is truly stunning (and reportedly worth $115,000!).
"I think my tube's on YouTube," the WWE superstar quipped, before dancing around with enthusiasm. Bella laughed, "I think my, uh, yeah ... everything is on YouTube!"
The adorable video has a slightly less loving ending, as Cena lets out a fake fart in his fiancée's direction, leading her to tell him that he ruins everything before storming out of the shot. It's super cute and well worth watching to see the power couple totally in their element on-screen together. It's also worth watching a few times so that you can hear John Cena "shut up and take his clothes off."
