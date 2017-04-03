John Cena Got Engaged In A Very Public Proposal

Not many couples choose to celebrate the most romantic moment of their lives in the presence of The Undertaker and countless screaming fans, but John Cena and Nikki Bella aren't most couples.
The wrestlers and couple of more than four years gave new meaning to the term "wrestling ring" by getting engaged during WrestleMania 33 on Sunday. Cena, who played Amy Schumer's "Mark Wahlberg ate Mark Wahlberg"-looking love interest in Trainwreck, got down on one knee and popped the question to Bella in the ring after winning their mixed tag team match against The Miz (forever and ever Mike from The Real World: Back to New York) and Maryse.
"I have been waiting so long to ask you this," the 39-year-old WWE star told Bella as he pulled out a very large diamond ring he'd somehow been hiding. "Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace [Bella's real name], will you marry me?"
The crowd roared as an emotional Bella accepted the proposal and let Cena slip the ring onto her finger. A hundred bucks says it was staged (we know how wrestling works), but it was a sweet moment nonetheless.
It will be the second marriage for both of the wrestling superstars. Cena, who also starred in the Tina Fey/Amy Poehler comedy Sisters, was married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from July 2009 to May 2012. He briefly dated WWE Superstar Mickie James before being linked to Bella in November 2012.
The 33-year-old Bella, meanwhile, was married to her high school sweetheart at age 20, but had the marriage annulled three years later. She and her twin sister Brie star in E!'s wrestling reality show Total Divas as well as its spinoff Total Bellas.
The groom-to-be shared this message about his engagement this morning.
"I want to thank my always expressive 'family' the @WWEUniverse for allowing me to have a #WrestleMania moment that I will NEVER forget!" he tweeted.
Now, will they have a first dance, or a first bodyslam?
