John Cena Got Engaged In A Very Public Proposal

The wrestlers and couple of more than four years gave new meaning to the term "wrestling ring" by getting engaged during WrestleMania 33 on Sunday. Cena, who played Amy Schumer's "Mark Wahlberg ate Mark Wahlberg"-looking love interest in Trainwreck, got down on one knee and popped the question to Bella in the ring after winning their mixed tag team match against The Miz (forever and ever Mike from The Real World: Back to New York) and Maryse.