If you thought a wrestler couldn't be funny, think again.



This week's host, John Cena, first showed us his comedy chops when he popped up in the Amy Schumer comedy Trainwreck and stole every scene he was in. Because of that, we had fairly high hopes going into this week's Saturday Night Live.



Cena is funny — he has great comedic timing, so he always land his jokes. Throughout the episode, he does his best with the material, but the whole show fell flat, with only one or two skits standing out. Now that he's given the show his first attempt, we'd love to see Cena come back for more.



This episode belonged to Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson, though, which comes as no surprise. The best skits ranged from a chat with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Cena playing the dumbest of jocks trying to pass a final exam.



By far, the best moment of the night was the surprise cameo from Bryan Cranston. Just one question: When are we going to get another episode with Bryan Cranston as host?



Ahead, we've gathered some of the best sketches from last night's episode.

