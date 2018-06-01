After All That, John Cena & Nikki Bella Are Back On

"[John and Nikki] really opened up their lives, and they really wanted to close the curtain and be like this is it, we’re done," Brie said. "My sister is really great with her fans in a way where she lets them connect with her. She lets them like go, ‘My life isn’t perfect and isn’t easy’ and lets them see the playbook of her life." Note: Their breakup hasn't aired yet. In the last episode of Total Bellas, which aired May 27, Nikki and Cena were still planning their wedding.