After All That, John Cena & Nikki Bella Are Back On

After six weeks of being publicly broken up, Nikki Bella and John Cena are reportedly back at it. Per People, the couple is back in action after what was effectively a relationship hiatus.
"They were always going to find their way back to each other," a source told People. Ah, true romance.
Bella and Cena have had a very public courtship, thanks to their role as wrestlers. They got engaged at Wrestlemania 33 in 2017 and have documented their relationship on Bella's reality show Total Bellas, a spinoff of Total Divas. In fact, their breakup will unfold on reality television — Bella's sister Brie Bella told People in April that the split would occur on Total Bellas.
"[John and Nikki] really opened up their lives, and they really wanted to close the curtain and be like this is it, we’re done," Brie said. "My sister is really great with her fans in a way where she lets them connect with her. She lets them like go, ‘My life isn’t perfect and isn’t easy’ and lets them see the playbook of her life." Note: Their breakup hasn't aired yet. In the last episode of Total Bellas, which aired May 27, Nikki and Cena were still planning their wedding.
Following their breakup, though, things were still complicated. Cena said during an appearance on The Today Show, "I still love Nicole, I still would love to marry Nicole, I still would love to have a family with Nicole." He added, "There was an unfortunate set of circumstances where our relationship ended. There’s been a lot of speculation recently about me being seen in public, and everyone’s been like, 'Oh John Cena’s enjoying the single life.' No, I was supposed to be married and have a honeymoon over these two weeks."
In another interview with Entertainment Tonight, he said, simply, "It sucks."
They were supposed to marry on May 5, 2018. But you know what? Maybe they were also supposed to endure a dramatic six-week hiatus so we could all enjoy the romancemania.
