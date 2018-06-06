Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Are Instagram Official Again

June is busting out all over! And with it, couples are backsliding all over. (Backsliding: When couples scootch toward one another as the curve of the universe brings them back together. It's fun!) Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik quietly recoupled in April, but they just made it Instagram official last night. Hadid shared a photo of the two of them together on her Instagram story. They're lying down playing Pokemon. Malik's face isn't visible, but his bleached hair is unmistakeable. Gigi and Zayn are officially back in the game.
"After party like," Hadid writes on the Instagram story.
Hadid and Malik broke up in March of this year, releasing a statement on Twitter to confirm. (For all their fame, Hadid and Malik are a pretty private couple.)
"Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend," Malik wrote on Twitter. "She has such an incredible soul. I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all." Hadid released her own statement, saying, "I want nothing but the best for [Zayn] and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for...As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be."
The future, apparently, held new coupledom for Malik and Hadid in store. Tabloids published photos of Hadid and Malik seemingly coupled up in April, and now, Hadid has confirmed it. With Pokémon! In case you needed more proof, Malik's current Instagram story features of Pokémon card for an Icarus Attack. The stars have aligned, and the couple has backslid. Other backsliding couples include Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, Nikki Bella and John Cena, and, most importantly, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd.
