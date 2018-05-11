Ooh, la la! Bella Hadid and The Weeknd were just spotted kissing in Cannes. Now, this particular French kiss has fans wondering if Hadid and The Weeknd are officially back together. Well, Twitter sure hopes so, even if Hadid won't kiss and tell.
According to E!, Hadid and The Weeknd, née Abel Tesfaye, were photographed locking lips at the Magnum x Alexander Wang party at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival yesterday. This followed reports from E! that Hadid was seen kissing The Weeknd at Coachella — something she denied with a Shaggy lyric. "It wasn't me," she wrote on Instagram along with the shrug emoji. Now with this photographic proof, though, it's a little harder for Hadid to pass this off as just a rumor. Though, she shouldn't have to talk about her relationship status with The Weeknd if she doesn't want to. Especially, since it might still be a little complicated.
After breaking up in 2016, the two stayed in touch. Though, he did eventually unfollow Hadid on Instagram and she then did the same. But, honestly, for her first breakup she handled it pretty well. After all, her split also resulted in a new album from The Weeknd that is probably about her and his other ex Selena Gomez, who he dated right after.
In a 2017 interview with Teen Vogue, Hadid admitted that it would be hard to get over Tesfaye. "I’ll always respect him, and I’ll always love him," said. "Sometimes you want to be sad about it or handle it differently, but at the end of the day, you never want to burn a bridge that you’ve fought so hard to build."
The thought that these two could be repairing that bridge definitely makes people happy. "Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are back together," one person tweeted. "Love won." While someone else wrote, "Mac Miller & Ariana Grande broke up but The Weeknd & Bella Hadid are back together; when God closed one door he truly opens another." Another person joked, "my parents got back together!!!!"
It might be too soon to celebrate, but it will be interesting to see what Hadid's response is to these reports. Hopefully, she's already found the appropriate Shaggy quote for this situation, or maybe, she'll use a Weeknd one.
Refinery29 has reached out for comment from both parties and will update if they respond.
Just saw pics of Bella hadid and The Weeknd kissing goodnight my heart is full of love 2night <3333— cheeks (@OraliaGarcia_) May 11, 2018
Mac Miller & Ariana Grande broke up but The Weeknd & Bella Hadid are back together; when God closed one door he truly opens another— calssssss (@callie_reann) May 11, 2018
sex for everyone is 100000000000x better when bella hadid and the weeknd are together. it's a fact— help (@fatcalmedkiddo) May 11, 2018
just wanna thank bella hadid for making the weeknd emo long enough to release music before y’all got back together— alyssa (@alyssakueppers) May 11, 2018
