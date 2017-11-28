The Weeknd Is Slowly Deleting Selena Gomez From His Life

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez ended their romantic relationship several weeks ago, and since then, fans have been trying to figure out just how amicably the former couple left things. When they officially split after 10 months of dating, it was said to be because of their busy schedules, and a source told People "It’s over for now, but they’re still in touch." That made it seem that the two maintained a friendly relationship, but recently one of them has made a major move to scrub evidence of their happy past as a couple from social media.
Yesterday, a Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber fan account called gomezbieberdaily posted two screenshots of photos that once appeared on The Weeknd's Instagram account. Both photos featured him with Selena Gomez, and accompanying the post, gomezbieberdaily explained, "Abel now deleted those posts of him and Selena (there’s nothing left of their relationship on his Instagram)."
This isn't the first time The Weeknd has done something on Instagram that had us wondering if he was purposely shading his ex. Before the breakup was confirmed, he unfollowed a few of Gomez's family members and closest friends, which raised some eyebrows.
Regardless of how amicably the relationship ended, breakups are almost always difficult, so we don't blame The Weeknd for trying not to dwell on those happy memories once recorded on Instagram. It's especially understandable now that Gomez is publicly kissing another ex, Justin Bieber.
Despite The Weeknd's recent attempt to move on, however, Gomez doesn't seem to have deleted any of the Instagram photos she posted with her ex when they were still together. Since the breakup, she has also subtly reached out to the musician via Instagram. Just a few weeks ago, she liked a photo The Weeknd posted in honor of French Montana's birthday. It seems like both members of the former couple are using the social media platform to cope with the breakup in their own specific and completely opposite ways.
