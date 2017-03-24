The Weeknd Unfollowed Bella Hadid On Instagram

The Weeknd just pulled perhaps the most brutal move an ex can pull: he unfollowed Bella Hadid on Instagram. Perez Hilton reports that the musician no longer follows Hadid on the app, but that the model is still apparently following him.
This isn't surprising. In 2017, unfollowing on social media is as close as someone can get to immediate closure. Plus, since the two broke up in November, The Weeknd has moved on. He and Selena Gomez are heating up, although the 24-year-old singer is staying tight-lipped about the details. When asked about her romantic life in a recent interview for Vogue, Gomez declined to answer, saying that everything she's said in the past about her dating life has come back to bite her.
She's also staying private when it comes to other areas of her life, as well — especially Instagram.
"It had become so consuming to me. It’s what I woke up to and went to sleep to," she said. "I was an addict, and it felt like I was seeing things I didn’t want to see, like it was putting things in my head that I didn’t want to care about. I always end up feeling like shit when I look at Instagram. Which is why I’m kind of under the radar, ghosting it a bit."
Considering Hadid and The Weeknd's romantic history, maybe some space is good. After their split, they kept running into each other in the worst place possible — the runway. Suddenly, their breakup was on full display.
"It was my first breakup — or second, next to the horse — and so public," Hadid said about the split. "As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it’s always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily."
While the two have dealt with the situation gracefully, a social media breather might be just what the doctor ordered.
