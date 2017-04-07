Bella Hadid Just Got Petty With The Weeknd As Breakup Drama Continues

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd's breakup has been anything but clean. The pair split late last year, and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) seemingly wasted no time in getting together with Selena Gomez. Worse still, Hadid and Gomez were formerly tight.
Things since then have gotten even more complicated. Bella watched The Weeknd perform one night. On another occasion, she seemed to be throwing shade at the couple. Through it all, Hadid's family has stood by her.
The unfollowing of an ex is a tricky matter. My personal feeling is that earlier is better, but sometimes that leads to extremely hurt feelings. Hadid probably chose the best route, waiting until the others had done so to her, spending a few weeks biding her time, then moving quietly on. Now if only everything else could go this smoothly.
