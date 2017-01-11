When it comes to Selena Gomez, a certain Starboy can't keep his hands to himself. On Wednesday, TMZ posted photos of The Weeknd and Gomez looking extra cozy — and, yes, even kissing — while leaving a Los Angeles restaurant. However, what fans might not realize is that these two were snapped together before — just in a very different setting. Teen Vogue is here to remind us that long before we ever thought Gomez and The Weeknd could be an item, these two shared the stage during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The Weeknd performed hit single "Can't Feel My Face," while Gomez sang "Me and My Girls" and "Hands to Myself" during the event. Though the two did stand next to one another at the end of the show to watch the confetti swirl, what they did not do was kiss. Oh, simpler times. At the time of the fashion show, which took place in November of 2015, The Weeknd had already been spotted out with Bella Hadid. The two dated for a year and a half before splitting up in November of 2016. Despite the breakup, Hadid and The Weeknd were supportive of one another during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, where The Weeknd once again performed while Hadid walked the runway. Only time will tell if the romance between Gomez and The Weeknd is meant to last, or if it will fizzle out faster than, well, most totally random celebrity pairings. At least they'll always have the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
