In case you heard rumors that Bella Hadid and The Weeknd had split up, we’ve got news for you. On Monday, an Instagram user and fan shared a video of the sexy couple that looks like it was shot fairly recently.
In the short clip, the model and the chart-topping singer were reportedly having a good time together at a club in Miami on Sunday. They were making it rain and doing all the things that wealthy, attractive people do to bond.
Hadid was also caught singing and dancing along to “We're All In This Together” from High School Musical with her sister, Gigi Hadid around the same time this was posted. Still, in case that video wasn't enough for you to keep hope alive that these two are still hot and heavy, there's also their smoldering music video together, which was released earlier this month.
Check out the clip in question, below.
