The Weeknd Dropped Two New Songs While You Were Sleeping

The Weeknd gave fans a last-minute Christmas present in the form of two new songs, with Future and Jeremih.
The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) dropped the tracks like a rogue Secret Santa, tweeting just 15 minutes after midnight, "MERRY XMAS" along with two links to his SoundCloud.
The first song is a new collaboration with Future, called "Low Life," that has Tesfaye making it clear he's repping for that low life on a chorus you'll be singing as you ring in the upcoming new year.
Tesfaye's turning The Ritz into the poor house and having lots of fun with a bunch of girls from the West Side. Not to mention he's on his own time, which may be why he dropped these new songs on a holiday.
The second track is a remix of Jeremih's "Pass Dat," which has The Weeknd kicking things off with a verse that has him reminiscing about his mixtape days. But this year, with all his hits, Tesfaye's making it clear: “If you’re not with me, I feel bad for your team. You should cut them off, you can follow your dreams.”
So, aside from his 2015 hit album, Beauty Behind The Madness, you now have a couple of new songs from The Weeknd that will have you grooving all the way into 2016. Best. Christmas. Ever.
