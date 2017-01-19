Hollywood is small world, but New York City can be even smaller. Just ask Bella Hadid. The model had her first public interaction with her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd, while attending an event called Yams Day 2017 at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on January 18. Not only was her ex in attendance, he even took to the stage for a surprise performance. According to Snapchats on E! Online, Hadid stood backstage just steps away from her ex, who was recently spotted kissing Selena Gomez. The concert was dedicated to A$AP Yam, a founder of the hip-hop collective, A$AP Mob. Yam died two years ago, and in honor of the founder’s legacy, his friends and collaborators celebrate his life each year. A$AP Rocky also performed, which could explain why Kendall Jenner joined Hadid in attending. Afterwards, Hadid made it clear she was leaving the city, heading to Paris with Jenner in tow. Gomez appears to have remained on the West Coast.
