Selena Gomez has been keeping a pretty low profile since choosing to take a break from music in August of 2016. While she dipped a toe back into the spotlight with a moving speech at the American Music Awards in November, it's who she's stepping out with now that's making headlines. The "Hands To Myself" singer was spotted kissing The Weeknd in new paparazzi photos from TMZ, and it has some fans wondering if Gomez totally broke girl code. For those unaware about why Gomez may be in sticky territory with her squad, it's actually pretty simple. The Weeknd and model Bella Hadid recently ended things. Though there's not much evidence to suggest that Gomez herself is good friends with Bella, she does appears quite tight with Bella's older sister Gigi: The two hung out in Dubai over New Year's in 2015, and were spotted getting dinner together in February of 2016. They are also both card-carrying members of Taylor Swift's squad, and even appeared in her video for "Bad Blood" together. Things could get awkward between Gomez and Gigi, solely based on the fact that just hearing your friend talk about your little sister's ex-boyfriend is kind of weird. Still, that doesn't mean that the former Wizards of Waverly Place star is "backstabbing" Bella in any way — what does that even mean, anyway? It wouldn't be the first time that a celebrity dated a casual friend's ex: Kendall Jenner allegedly dated Harry Styles after his split from Swift, and — shockingly! — it didn't cause World War III. Can Gomez live? After the year she's had, we should let this one go.
