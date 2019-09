There may be something going down between Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky, if you believe the latest gossip out of New York. Sources told Page Six they spotted the pair all over town on Saturday.While the rapper and the bra-eschewing model have reportedly been friends for a while, rumors that they were dating started popping up in June, when they walked around Paris and had dinner together during Mens Fashion Week. As of last week, there were sources telling Us Weekly that this was all "a fling."This weekend, Page Six sources reportedly spotted Jenner attending Rocky's set at the Panorama music festival in NYC. Later, he showed her around his home neighborhood of Harlem, and they finished the evening at Blue Ribbon Sushi in Soho, according to the site. In the celebrity world, if you go out to dinner twice, obviously it means you're getting married and babies are not far behind.