There may be something going down between Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky, if you believe the latest gossip out of New York. Sources told Page Six they spotted the pair all over town on Saturday.
While the rapper and the bra-eschewing model have reportedly been friends for a while, rumors that they were dating started popping up in June, when they walked around Paris and had dinner together during Mens Fashion Week. As of last week, there were sources telling Us Weekly that this was all "a fling."
This weekend, Page Six sources reportedly spotted Jenner attending Rocky's set at the Panorama music festival in NYC. Later, he showed her around his home neighborhood of Harlem, and they finished the evening at Blue Ribbon Sushi in Soho, according to the site. In the celebrity world, if you go out to dinner twice, obviously it means you're getting married and babies are not far behind.
Another fun fact about the celebrity world: It's surprisingly small. A$AP Rocky has dated a Victoria's Secret model before, Chanel Iman. Who is one of Iman's other rapper exes? None other than Jenner's sister's on-again-off-again boyfriend Tyga. This is starting to seem like a CW show in which every character eventually dates everyone else in the cast.
Neither Jenner nor Rocky have hinted at anything about their involvement on social media. Then again, unlike her sisters and brother, Jenner tends to keep her personal life out of her feed.
