

Another fun fact about the celebrity world: It's surprisingly small. A$AP Rocky has dated a Victoria's Secret model before, Chanel Iman. Who is one of Iman's other rapper exes? None other than Jenner's sister's on-again-off-again boyfriend Tyga. This is starting to seem like a CW show in which every character eventually dates everyone else in the cast.



Neither Jenner nor Rocky have hinted at anything about their involvement on social media. Then again, unlike her sisters and brother, Jenner tends to keep her personal life out of her feed.

