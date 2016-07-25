The Fire Looks From New York's Newest Music Fest

Every music festival has its own personality. Coachella is the perfect blend of bohemian-meets-basic, while Governor's Ball is a little more streetwear-focused and loaded with individuality. So when Panorama, New York's newest event, was first announced, we were unsurprisingly skeptical — not just of the line-up and logistics, but of the fashion that would accompany it. What aesthetic will this particular concert-going crowd bring? A whole lot of neon? A more minimal approach (it was hot out there, after all)?
For the music-filled weekend, New Yorkers left the fringe, sparkles, fairy wings, and glitter behind in exchange for a more unexpected angle. Sheer tops, playful prints, and a whole lot of statement-makers abounded. Even in sweltering temperatures, the street style scene was one only this city could make happen. And, that's probably what we love most about it. Click on to see the best looks from the Randall's Island bash.
For the music-filled weekend, New Yorkers left the fringe, sparkles, fairy wings, and glitter behind in exchange for a more unexpected angle. Sheer tops, playful prints, and a whole lot of statement-makers abounded. Even in sweltering temperatures, the street style scene was one only this city could make happen. And, that's probably what we love most about it. Click on to see the best looks from the Randall's Island bash.