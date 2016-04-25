Life would probably be a lot more fun if we could all wear crazy color combos and all-crochet-everything on a daily basis, but unfortunately that's just not the case — work dress codes and general societal expectations can really put a damper on self-expression.
At Coachella, though, anything goes. Want to show some skin? Go right ahead. How about wearing a bandana as a shirt? Hell, yes. The looks ahead prove that when the music is lit and the sun is blazing, personal style reaches entirely new heights. They're so enticing, you may want to replicate them for your own road trips, summer concerts, and beach vacations on the horizon.
So, click on and let these ensembles spotted in the desert this past weekend inspire you to let your fashion flag fly in the warmer months ahead.
