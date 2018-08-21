Sneak a peek at Twitter and it's obvious: The world is more than a little in love with To All The Boys I've Loved Before's Peter Kavinsky. That, of course, has everything to do with the funny, sweet, and very Mark Ruffalo-esque performance by Noah Centineo. The rom-com star will next play another dreamy love interest in Netflix's Sierra Burgess Is A Loser (opposite Stranger Things' Shannon Purser), but it's not just the streaming platform that will showcase Centineo's talents.
Fortunately for fans who cannot get enough of Centineo's "whoa, whoa, whoas" and swoon-worthy tendencies (just ask Camila Cabello, who got to dance this close to him in her VMAs' Video of the Year "Havana") the 22-year-old actor is heading to Freeform. He will reprise the role of Jesus (which he took over from original star Jake T. Austin in 2015) on a spin-off of The Fosters titled Good Trouble. The new series is slated to premiere this January on the cable channel.
Advertisement
On Tuesday, Centineo (whom IMDb lists as appearing in the fourth and sixth episode of the show) shared an Instagram video alongside his co-star/onscreen twin Cierra Ramirez.
The spin-off will follow The Fosters' Mariana (Ramirez) and Callie (Maia Mitchell) as they navigate life as young adults in Los Angeles.
Though it does not appear that Centineo will be a series regular on the upcoming show (Refinery29 has reached out to his representatives for comment), executive producer Peter Paige did tease why Jesus, and other Fosters characters, will appear in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.
"You live with your family for a while and then you move out into the world and you still have your family, you just don’t get to see them every night when you go home for dinner," Paige explained to EW. "One of the reasons we said, 'Yes, we absolutely have to make this show,' was so that we could keep the entire Fosters clan alive."
And if that means we get to see more Centineo? Well, we're not complaining.
Looking for more theories, recaps, and insider info on all things TV? Join our Facebook group, Binge Club. The community is a space for you to share articles, discuss last night’s episode of your favorite show, or ask questions! Join here.
Advertisement