We're just starting to deconstruct the concept of masculinity that makes consent so confusing for cisgender men. But we haven't really touched upon how the narrative of sexual harassment, sexual assault, and consent change depending on someone's race, ethnicity, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, financial background, ability, or other marginalized identities. Those conversations are happening, but they're often relegated to minority groups, instead integrated into the mainstream conversation. As the consent conversation continues to evolve, we need to consider and address how sexual harassment and assault impacts various communities. Ahead, we talk to three leaders in sexual education — Bethany Saltman , who co-wrote Antioch's Sexual Offense Prevention Policy in the 1990s, Ted Bunch , the co-founder of the violence prevention organization A Call To Men , and Bianca Laureano , foundress of the Women Of Color Sexual Health Network — about the evolution of consent, what's missing in mainstream conversations about consent, and what the next steps are to make consent unambiguous to all.