You Know You Love Them: Meet The New Cast Of Gossip Girl 2.0

It’s hard to imagine anyone wearing the Queen Bee crown (err, headband?) quite as well as Leighton Meester’s Blair Waldorf, but the new cast list for HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot proves someone is going to try. Tavi Gevinson, former pre-teen fashion blogger turned magazine editor and actress, has been set as one of the leads in the upcoming series, according to Deadline, along with a slew of other young stars.
If a character portrayed by the girl who was sitting alongside Anna Wintour at NYFW at age 12 doesn’t at least have a shot at the throne, I can’t imagine who else would. However, she’s not the only new face embarking on this scandalous journey. Thomas Doherty, known for his roles on Hulu’s High Fidelity and Disney Channel’s Descendants films, is also joining the cast, as is Broadway’s Next to Normal star Adam Chanler-Berat, and Claws actress Zion Moreno.
Other additions who were previously announced include Code Black actress Emily Alyn Lind, whom some suspect may be the new show’s answer to Blake Lively’s Serena van der Woodsen.
Whitney Peak from The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Eli Brown of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Johnathan Fernandez from Lethal Weapon, and Broadway performer Jason Gotay are also set to join in unspecified roles, according to an earlier report from Deadline.
No character descriptions for any of the characters have been released, however, per Deadline, Peak, Lind, and Brown are reportedly part of the show’s “leading trio,” which will have a similar dynamic to the original show’s. However, it’s a little unclear what “leading trio” would mean in terms of the CW series: Would the leading trio from the original refer to Blair, Serena, and Nate (Chace Crawford)? Or maybe Dan (Penn Badgley), Blair, and Serena?
HBO Max’s Gossip Girl will take place eight years after the end of the CW series, which ran for six seasons. It will explore Gen Z’s relationship with social media. When everyone can be Gossip Girl, is anyone really Gossip Girl? I don’t know — let’s ask the OG Dan Humphrey for his hot take.
