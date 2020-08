How Reality TV Can Confront Its Very Real Racism Problem

Except that, this thing, meaning racism, has fuelled the world of reality television — be it Big Brother’s elimination tactics, Real Housewives' and Survivor’s love of stereotyping , or the conflict in pretty much any show where attention-seeking people are pitted against each other — for as long as we’ve been tuning into it. A microcosm of the world itself, racism impacts everything from the casting process, to how episodes are edited, to who emerges victorious at the end of a season. And while the running joke may be that these shows are more scripted than not , the fact is, reality TV has always held a mirror up to the ugliest parts of our culture , where white people form alliances against their racialized counterparts and where blonde-haired, blue-eyed men and women are considered the romantic ideal. With the global racial reckoning sparking conversations of change everywhere, including film and television, this is finally the time to use this popular platform to offer a look at how the rest of us live, what we dream of, what we look like when we win.