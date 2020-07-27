My Reality TV Habit Isn’t Trashy — It’s Complicated

Kelsey Weir brought a bottle of Dom Perignon, which she had saved for years, to Peter Weber’s 2020 season of The Bachelor. On night 2, Weir was a victim of Champagne thievery when another contestant opened that bottle. But when that story no longer served producers, she became a mean girl via a time-honored villain edit. It was short-lived: A mere three episodes later, she became the victim again, preyed upon by Tammy Ly, who claimed Weir was an alcoholic. This kind of frenetic storytelling is often the result of manipulation; reality TV producers setting dominoes up for the cast to knock down for viewers’ amusement. But there was a real victim: Ly, who started the season as the voice of reason only to become the poster child for Bachelor villany, would later be sent death threats and racist emails by fans who took the edit as gospel.

