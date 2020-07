15 Seconds Of Fame: The Future Of Reality TV Is On Our Phones

The consequences of blending public and private moments is something subjects of reality TV series, and social media stars, have to consider. Is it really worth it to share everything, all the time, with the world? There’s no right or wrong answer. One of the first people to push what reality entertainment could be was then-19-year-old Jennifer Ringley, who set up a webcam on her computer monitor and live-streamed her daily activities to as many as seven million people a day, starting in 1996. Viewers logged on to watch Ringley do tasks like brush her teeth and study, but she didn’t leverage the site to become an influencer, or even to turn much of a profit: Jennicam.com shuttered in 2003, and Ringley said in interviews that she made “no money” off her cam footage. Still, her webcam footage foreshadows the kind of mundane content lifestyle influencers now share, only their footage is, of course, peppered with spon-con. Would we have Snooki without Jennifer Ringly? And, would we have Summer McKeen without Snooki?