Summer McKeen Is A Reality TV Star For The Snapchat Generation

Still, Endless Summer is addicting for the same reasons any reality show before it: drama. The technology may be new, but the plot is a tried-and-true potion of friendships, relationships, and long, brooding stares off-camera. Season 2 picks up during the aftermath of McKeen and her ex Dylan Jordan ’s (143k subscribers) break-up. Viewers of season 1 may not find that surprising, since much of it was dedicated to the tension in their relationship as Dylan pursued his music dreams and Summer tried to figure out her true friends. While fans learned the news of the breakup on Instagram Live back in November 2018 , Endless Summer has its cameras on even when the smartphones are off. And at just five or so minutes an episode, all 12 in season 1 can be consumed in less time than just one episode of The Bachelorette.