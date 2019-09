After two seasons of Flavor of Love, Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard, turned her pain into reality pop stardom, emerging as the indisputable H.B.I.C. with her Flavor of Love offshoot, I Love New York. Although she failed to win over rapper Flavor Flav’s heart twice, in true Black woman fashion, she turned lemons into lemonade, and jump-started her independent reality career. The show followed Pollard on her quest for a mate through two seasons of contestants fighting for her heart. It premiered on VH1 in 2007, debuting the same year as E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The premiere episode of I Love New York was seen by 4.4 million viewers. (Kardashians had 1.3 million in its first month.) At the time, ILNY was the “ most-watched show in all of cable television .” According to The New York Times , ILNY even surpassed that week’s opening episode of The Sopranos.