While MTV laid the framework of reality TV shows that focused on families such as The Osbournes and Run’s House (the network also helped establish reality as a pop cultural genre with juggernauts like The Real World and Road Rules), those shows gave a peek inside the home life of a famous talent who established a career outside of television. When KUWTK first aired, America didn’t know Kim the way they knew Ozzy Osbourne or Rev. Run. However, the family did have pre-established infamy: The family patriarch, now known as Caitlyn Jenner, was a globally-known Olympic gold medalist; the Kardashian girls’ late father was a friend and attorney for O.J. Simpson; and, of course, Kim herself broke through via a sex tape. The family also benefited from having a mastermind manager in Kris Jenner, who was willing to do whatever it took to make her daughters famous.