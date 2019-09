Cardi B Explains How Her “Twerk” Music Video Empowers Women In The Age Of #MeToo

While Hamill's tweet could be read as victim blaming, she said in a later tweet that her issue was how the video appears to objectify women. "I agree, No means NO, NO MATTER what!," she tweeted back to Cardi on Tuesday. "But this video, & others like this sexually objectify women. I think this hurts all women & the cause. We're not sex OBJECTS! Clearly we see things differently, (maybe I'm just a hater bc I can't Twerk) Come on my show, debate me!" Why Cardi would want to take time out of her day — in between lending her aesthetic to Steve Madden Reebok and Fashion Nova (but not Diesel ), and preparing for her Grammys performance to debate Hamill — we're not sure.